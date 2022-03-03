Symmetry Partners LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 95,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $536.16. 3,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

