Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,971,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,542,000 after buying an additional 794,776 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

JCI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,403. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

