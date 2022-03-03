Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.40. 7,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,068. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.
In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
