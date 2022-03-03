Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,431.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,569.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,754.52. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

