Needham & Company LLC Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $62.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 2,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth about $170,987,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.