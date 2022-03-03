Royal Bank of Canada Trims Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Target Price to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.98.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237,465. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

