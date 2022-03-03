ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.85. ChargePoint shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 175,123 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

