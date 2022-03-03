S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $472.00 at Robert W. Baird

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $472.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.11.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $393.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.23. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $325.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in S&P Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

