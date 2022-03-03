Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.17. 20,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.38.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

