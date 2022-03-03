Analysts Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Price Target at C$4.79

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. upped their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,261. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.