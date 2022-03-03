Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $291.75 Average PT from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Insulet alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.15. 6,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,234. Insulet has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.42 and a 200-day moving average of $277.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.