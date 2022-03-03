Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,544 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after acquiring an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,107,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after buying an additional 90,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,847,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock remained flat at $$105.10 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

