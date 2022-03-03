Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.35. 420,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,017. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.74.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.