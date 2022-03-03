First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $24.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FWRG shares. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

