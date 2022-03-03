LikeCoin Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $24.14 million and $79,504.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00034568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00104310 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,335,522 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars.

