CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0032 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $141,529.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,512.25 or 1.00203347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00073967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00258347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

