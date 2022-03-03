Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives $12.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

APEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.91. 1,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.33. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

