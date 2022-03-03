HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

