NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Down 0.1%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.90 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.34). 1,602,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 981,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.34).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.54) target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £601.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.80%.

In other NextEnergy Solar Fund news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($55,279.75).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

