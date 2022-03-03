HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.26. 195,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,126,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

