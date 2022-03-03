Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Shares Up 3.9%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.19. 111,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 71,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

