Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EFT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,771. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.