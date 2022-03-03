Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EFT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,771. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
