Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 55,875 shares.The stock last traded at $138.36 and had previously closed at $141.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAC. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after acquiring an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

