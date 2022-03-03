Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 55,875 shares.The stock last traded at $138.36 and had previously closed at $141.70.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PAC. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
