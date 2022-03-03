Atara Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,080 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,022% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 35,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,797. The company has a market capitalization of $854.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

