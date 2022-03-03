Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Down 8.7%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 31,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,732,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 4.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

