Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.92

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 101618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.
About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
