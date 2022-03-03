Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $0.0802

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.75 million and $496,192.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 146,486,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

