Ravencoin Classic Hits One Day Volume of $13,149.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $600,817.35 and approximately $13,149.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,425.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.56 or 0.06648184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00258347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00728370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069735 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00414209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00286795 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,599,521 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

