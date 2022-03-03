Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $138.84. 23,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.12 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

