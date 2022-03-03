Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $130.02. 99,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.