Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $162.48. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.