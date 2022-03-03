Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $531.37. 85,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.