Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 62,987 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. 1,959,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,157,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

