Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.71

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 1263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

HLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Holley alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Holley by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.