Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 330,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,326,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$37.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)
Read More
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.