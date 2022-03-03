6,193 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $193.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a one year low of $159.74 and a one year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

