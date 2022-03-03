Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,706. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

