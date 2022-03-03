Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,706. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
