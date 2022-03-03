Stolper Co Has $5.22 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 2.3% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,727. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $295.16 and a 12-month high of $457.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.64.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

