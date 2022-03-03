CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,497,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,990,000 after acquiring an additional 176,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,939,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,079,679,000 after purchasing an additional 903,835 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $5,955,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 639.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CVS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,518. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.
In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
