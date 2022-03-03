Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after acquiring an additional 860,903 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 230,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

