Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of STC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.80. 661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 72,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

