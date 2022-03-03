Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45,642 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after buying an additional 86,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 778,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,279. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.