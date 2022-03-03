Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day moving average of $212.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

