Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.80. 214,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.45 and its 200-day moving average is $212.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

