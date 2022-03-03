Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Centene by 6.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Centene by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.80. 19,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,357. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

