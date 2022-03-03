Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. 62,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,032,799. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

