Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ANNX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 789,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 3,124.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 343,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
About Annexon (Get Rating)
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
