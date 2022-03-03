TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2,715.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,557 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of TEGNA worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,963,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TEGNA by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 178,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,919. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

