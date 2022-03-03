Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

