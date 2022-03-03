Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.
NYSE NEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
