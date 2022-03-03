Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.

NYSE NEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,927 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

